Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

JNJ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.32. 9,051,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

