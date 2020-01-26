Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
SEAS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 688,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,607. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
