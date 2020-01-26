Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

SEAS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 688,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,607. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.