Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,604 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 6,314,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 71.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

