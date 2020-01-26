Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,604 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 6,314,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 71.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit