Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.32 Billion

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $23.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.64 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $23.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.17 billion to $93.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.59 billion to $95.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 47,784,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,874,072. The company has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

