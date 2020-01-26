Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $492.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.80 million and the lowest is $483.70 million. CDK Global reported sales of $590.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. 504,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,755. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

