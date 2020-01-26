Zacks: Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.