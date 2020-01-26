Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $1.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,918,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,381,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

