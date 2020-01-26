Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 646,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,275 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

