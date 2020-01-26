Zacks: Analysts Set $15.50 Target Price for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 448,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 0.14. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

