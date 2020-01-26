Zacks: Analysts Set $169.50 Target Price for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. PS Business Parks’ rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $169.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

PSB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $316,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 149.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.