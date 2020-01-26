Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Crossamerica Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million.

CAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,819,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 40,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,909.09%.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

