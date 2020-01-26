Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:GDOT remained flat at $$29.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,574. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 313,383 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $9,779,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 634,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 192,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

