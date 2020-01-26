Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.42). Neon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 376,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,421. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.