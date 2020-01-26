Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $786.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 6.03.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $368,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 392,383 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit