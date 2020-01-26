Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $786.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 6.03.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $368,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 392,383 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

