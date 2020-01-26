Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TEGNA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

