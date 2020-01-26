Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $897.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890.06 million and the highest is $907.50 million. Equifax reported sales of $835.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In related news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $154.01. 589,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,052. Equifax has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

