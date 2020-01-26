Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $162,138 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 143,725 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,427,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 219,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 596,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 744,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,797. The company has a market capitalization of $534.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

