Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. 2,105,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

