Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Campe bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,636.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $172,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STIM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.19. 83,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,502. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

