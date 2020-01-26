Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Campe bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,636.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $172,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STIM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.19. 83,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,502. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit