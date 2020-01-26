Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 247,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,243. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.74. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit