Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 247,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,243. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.74. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

