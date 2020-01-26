Zacks: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBZ. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 100,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,794. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $247,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,815 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $103,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,648.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

