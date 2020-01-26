Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEDU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 78,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.