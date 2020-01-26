Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.17. 349,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $471.83 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

