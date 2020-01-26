Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.08.

IVAC stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $171.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.25. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intevac by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $1,772,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intevac by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

