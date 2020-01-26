Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Zap has a market capitalization of $785,592.00 and approximately $40,339.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zap has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.05562732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00127792 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033300 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

