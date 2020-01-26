Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.06.

ZION opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Insiders have sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

