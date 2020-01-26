ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

