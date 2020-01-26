Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,416 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Zynga were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 232.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,667.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,589,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,162.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

