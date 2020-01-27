$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.02). Delek US reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE DK traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 1,704,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Delek US has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Delek US by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

