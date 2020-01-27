-$0.02 EPS Expected for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. Trecora Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trecora Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,844. The firm has a market cap of $174.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

