$0.12 EPS Expected for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. WillScot posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of WSC stock remained flat at $$18.63 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 619,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in WillScot by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in WillScot in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WillScot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WillScot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

