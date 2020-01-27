$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. GasLog reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.01. 2,694,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. GasLog has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $547.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GasLog by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GasLog by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 349,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.