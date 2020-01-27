$0.24 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,841,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1,053.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.