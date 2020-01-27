$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $817.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

