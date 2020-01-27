$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

