$0.88 EPS Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServiceNow.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.82.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $307.63. 1,724,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,526. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,709.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

