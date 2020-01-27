$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.6% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,935,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 179.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,454,000 after buying an additional 2,406,121 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after buying an additional 207,011 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

