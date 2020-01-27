$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Walmart reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $114.37 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.