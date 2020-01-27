10,120 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,424,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in HSBC by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HSBC by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. 238,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,596. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

