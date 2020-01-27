1,050 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,919.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,262,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after buying an additional 1,199,751 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 434,093 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,220. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.