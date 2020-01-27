$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.21 million and the lowest is $12.78 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $64.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $61.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million.

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 140,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,927. The company has a market cap of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

