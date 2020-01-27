1,400 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $191.48. 359,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average is $194.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.