$159.58 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $159.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.09 million and the lowest is $155.01 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $145.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $628.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.33 million to $632.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $639.95 million to $670.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 858.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 97,475 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 75.3% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 543,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,939. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

