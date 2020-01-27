1,875 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.49. 1,313,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

