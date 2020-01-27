1ST Source Bank Buys 15,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 694,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

