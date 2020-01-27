1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

