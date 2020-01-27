1ST Source Bank Has $3.96 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Paypal by 285.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Paypal by 6.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 254.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.30. 3,071,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

