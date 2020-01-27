1ST Source Bank Sells 15,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $119,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,242. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $56.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.