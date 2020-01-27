1ST Source Bank Sells 3,321 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 50.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.1% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 163.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 189,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $47.17. 6,849,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

