1ST Source Bank Sells 610 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 258,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.14. 405,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

